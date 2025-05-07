



Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) announced on Wednesday that he’s running to succeed retiring Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in the Senate, capping off speculation over his next moves.

“A president, ignoring the Constitution, out for revenge, acting like a dictator, claiming he’s a king, surrounded by billionaire backers and MAGA extremists, threatening our rights, rigging the rules to line their pockets, wrecking the economy. They profit, and working people pay,” Krishamoorthi opens his announcement video, saying. “It’s insanity.”

“I’ve spent my career standing up to bullies, whether they’ve gone after our kids, our families, or our country,” Krishamoorthi says later in the video.

Krishnamoorthi also used the video to lean into his biography, noting he’s a first-generation American who grew up in a working-class family. He also nodded to his time helping former President Obama on his campaign. Krishnamoorthi worked on both Obama’s failed 2000 House bid and his successful 2004 Senate bid.

But his campaign suggests Krishnamoorthi could be carving out a lane for himself as the most vocal Trump critic of the primary field.

Krishnamoorthi is the latest Democrat to announce a bid for Durbin’s seat. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) announced a bid for Durbin’s seat on Tuesday, while Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has also said she’s running.

Stratton has received endorsements from Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

Krishnamoorthi notably has a war chest of $19.4 million, meaning he’ll have plenty of resources early on to introduce himself to voters. His campaign said he’d be making initial campaign stops on Friday to Peoria, where he’s from, Chicago and Schaumburg.

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) could also wade into the Democratic primary.





