



Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said Sunday that the Trump administration has “about six weeks” when it comes to a China tariff deal to give the market and small businesses “confidence.”

“It sounds like they made some headway yesterday, but they’ve got about six weeks to really give the market and some of these small businesses confidence that it’s not going to drag them down,” Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” of President Trump’s tariffs on China.

During the first few months of his second term, Trump’s tariff policy has strained relationships with trading partners such as China, Canada and the European Union and rattled global markets. Trump’s tariffs on China have also increased fears that a U.S. recession could be coming

On Friday, the president signaled he was willing to significantly bring down American tariffs on Chinese imports. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that an 80 percent tariff for China appeared to be the correct number, significantly lowering the import tax on Chinese goods from 145 percent.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” Trump said in his Friday post, referencing Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump also suggested Saturday a “total reset” in U.S.-China trade relations might be possible amid talks over tariffs in Switzerland between the two countries.

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!” the president said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

In his CNN appearance Friday, Sununu said that a recently announced trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S. “definitely sets the groundwork for some of the future agreements” for the Trump administration on trade.

