



President Trump announced Sunday that Edan Alexander, the final U.S. living hostage in Gaza, is set to be released by Hamas and is coming home to New Jersey.

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. “I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen.”

Trump described the release as “a step taken in good faith” toward the U.S. and mediators Qatar and Egypt “to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

“Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” Trump added.

The announcement comes as negotiations over a hostage-ceasefire deal have stalled in recent weeks. It also comes ahead of Trump’s planned trip this week to the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement Sunday that the U.S. informed Israel of Hamas’s “intention to release” Alexander “as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange.”

“The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted,” the statement continued, referring to the proposal from Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has played a key role in hostage negotiations.

“Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented,” the statement added, noting that “in accordance with Israel’s policy,” there would be no ceasefire as negotiations take place.

The Alexander family released a statement describing news of Edan Alexander’s release as “the greatest gift imaginable” and thanking the Trump administration for their help in securing his release.

“Today, on Mother’s Day, we received the greatest gift imaginable—news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza. We express our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the US administration for their tireless work to make this happen,” a statement from the family read.

They called on Israel and other negotiating partners to continue in their efforts to bring hostages home.

“We urge the Israeli government and the negotiating teams: please don’t stop. We hope our son’s release begins negotiations for all 58 remaining hostages, ending this nightmare for them and their families. No hostage should be left behind.”





