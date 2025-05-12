



California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday called on city governments in his state to urgently address the prevalence of homeless encampments, issuing a model ordinance to facilitate local bans.

“There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets,” Newsom said in a statement. “The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses.”

The governor called upon every local government to implement policies without delay, stressing that such efforts are backed by billions of dollars in state funding and were affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which reversed a ban on clearing encampments in June 2024.

Newsom’s model ordinance builds upon a 2024 executive order, which pushed all municipalities to harness state and local funding to connect those enduring homelessness with care and support.

The announcement occurred in tandem with the release of $3.3 billion in voter-approved funding for expanded behavioral health and housing in communities statewide, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

That statement described the governor as “a fierce advocate for people experiencing homelessness,” while noting that “encampments pose a serious public safety risk, and expose the people in encampments to increased risk of sexual violence, criminal activity, property damage and break-ins.”

“Local leaders asked for resources — we delivered the largest state investment in history,” Newsom said. “They asked for legal clarity — the courts delivered.”

“Now, we’re giving them a model they can put to work immediately, with urgency and with humanity, to resolve encampments and connect people to shelter, housing and care,” the governor added.





