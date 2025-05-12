



Senate Republicans on Monday indicated they have multiple concerns with President Trump potentially being gifted a new luxury jet from Qatar, ranging from safety to legal and ethical worries.

Trump on Monday defended his potential acceptance of a new Boeing 747-8 airplane from the government of Qatar to serve as a replacement for the current pair of Air Force One aircrafts, saying that it would be “stupid” not to do so.

But Senate Republicans made clear they are uneasy about the potential arrangement for a multitude of reasons, including over Qatar’s alliances in the region.

“I’m not flying on a Qatari plane. They support Hamas,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), an ardent Trump supporter. “I don’t know how you make it safe.”

“‘Gosh, let me give you a plane.’ I mean, that seems pretty nice, but they support Hamas, so I don’t know. I don’t know how you make it safe,” Scott continued, declining to say what Trump should do as the decision is up to him. “I don’t want the president of the United States flying on an unsafe plane.”

Some Republicans also seemed worried about the president flying on an aircraft that was purchased by another nation-state.

“It would be better if Air Force One were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “That would be ideal.”

The move comes amid ongoing delays and budget overruns at Boeing, which has been contracted to build two new jets to serve as Air Force One. The Qatari jet, valued at roughly $400 million, would be transferred to Trump’s presidential library following his term, the president said.

While Republicans were not quick to criticize, they indicated they have broad concerns.

“If Qatar gives a plane to the president of the United States, it seems to me that raises questions of whether the administration would be in compliance with the gift law,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said.

Some also warned the Trump administration that it must have all of their I’s dotted and T’s crossed to go ahead with the deal.

“I think they should run the legal challenges to see [if it’s OK]. I’d be checking for bugs, is what I’d be checking for,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said. ”We need to look at the constitutionality of it, sure.”

Democrats, meanwhile, were quick to heap criticism on the move, arguing that it amounts to blatant corruption. They said accepting the jet would put Trump in violation of the Emoluments clause, which prevents federal officials from accepting gifts and other designations from foreign countries without congressional consent.

“It’s inappropriate. It’s unconstitutional,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee. “It sends the very worst message to Americans about being in office to enrich himself instead of being focused on what’s in the best interest of the country.”

Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) also announced on Monday they are seeking a vote on a measure targeting the gift over questions about foreign influence and national security.

Schatz told reporters that the timing for that effort is not clear yet.

Many Republicans were hesitant to weigh in one way or another, saying they had not studied the issue or labeling the questions “hypothetical” as no deal has been nailed down between the two country.

“I understand his frustration. They’re way behind schedule on delivering the next Air Force One,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.). “Whether or not this is the right solution or not, I don’t know.”

However, a number of Trump supporters brushed off potential concerns and seemed willing to give Trump significant leeway on this topic.

“I wish somebody would offer me a $400 million plane to get back and forth on,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) quipped.

“I’m all for it. If they offer him a plane – the ones we got, it costs a fortune to keep going. They’re 40-years-old,” Tuberville said. “Boeing — at least they made [the Qatari] one.”





