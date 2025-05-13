



Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for President Trump to accept a luxury Boeing jet from Qatar since it could possibly hinder the United States’s ability to call out any human rights violations.

“I’ve spent time trying not to sell weapons to Qatar because they have human rights violations of their people,” Paul said in a Monday interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters. “I really haven’t been a big fan, and I wonder if our ability to judge their human rights record would be clouded by the fact of this large gift.”

“I wouldn’t take it. That’s just me,” he added.

The Boeing 747-8 airplane from the government of Qatar would replace Air Force One and be kept by Trump’s eventual presidential library after the end of his term. Boeing has had a contract with the U.S. government to build a new Air Force One, but it has been delayed.

Trump, who is set to visit Qatar this week in the first extended foreign trip of his second term, defended his potential acceptance of a new plane, saying it would be “stupid” not to do so.

“I could be a stupid person and say, ‘Oh no, we don’t want a free plane.’ We give free things out, we’ll take one too. And, it helps us out because … we have 40-year-old aircraft,” he said Monday morning, referring to Air Force One. “So, I think it’s a great gesture from Qatar, I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane,’ but I thought it was a great gesture.”

Rand isn’t the only Senate Republican who has expressed uneasiness about the potential arrangement. While Republicans were not quick to criticize the gift, they have indicated concerns for several reasons.

“I’m not flying on a Qatari plane. They support Hamas,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), an ardent Trump supporter. “I don’t know how you make it safe.”

“‘Gosh, let me give you a plane.’ I mean, that seems pretty nice, but they support Hamas, so I don’t know. I don’t know how you make it safe,” Scott continued, declining to say what Trump should do as the decision is up to him. “I don’t want the president of the United States flying on an unsafe plane.”

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) acknowledged the delay by Boeing in building a new plane but did not give his full backing to the offer from Qatar.

“I understand his frustration. They’re way behind schedule on delivering the next Air Force One,” Thune told The Hill. “Whether or not this is the right solution … I don’t know.”

However, Democrats have quickly criticized the move, arguing that it amounts to blatant corruption. They said accepting the jet would put Trump in violation of the Emoluments Clause, which prevents federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign countries without congressional consent.

“It’s inappropriate. It’s unconstitutional,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee. “It sends the very worst message to Americans about being in office to enrich himself instead of being focused on what’s in the best interest of the country.”

During his Fox News interview, Paul said he didn’t think the gift was “worth the appearance of impropriety, whether it’s improper or not.”

“I don’t think it’s worth it,” he said.

When Watters asked Paul if he would accept an invitation from Trump to ride on the plane if the president were to accept the gift, he joked about “always wanting to ride on the Emirates jet,” before ultimately saying, “I probably won’t be riding on it. I think it’s a mistake, and it’s bringing up something he doesn’t need.”





