



Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said in a new interview that the House DOGE Caucus — originally intended to complement Elon Musk’s work at the White House — is now completely defunct.

“The DOGE caucus is dead. It’s defunct,” Moskowitz said in a Politico interview, published in Q&A form on Tuesday.

“We haven’t met in months,” he continued. “We only had two total meetings in five months.”

Moskowitz, in December, became the first Democrat to join the House DOGE Caucus, which was formed to support efforts by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to find waste and fraud in the federal government.

At the time, Moskowitz pushed back against criticism from fellow Democrats, saying, “The time for staying in safe spaces is over,” and “We got to go to where the conversations are happening.”

By February, though, Moskowitz said that while the group had been having some good discussions, they were not looped into Musk’s efforts at DOGE, as they were told they would be.

“It doesn’t appear to be any communication between what Elon is doing and the caucus. It seems Congress is behind and being left out,” Moskowitz said in February.

Three months later, Moskowitz said he still has not heard anything from Musk’s DOGE.

“We weren’t involved at all in anything [happening at DOGE], which Elon was in charge of. Zero. Zilch. Nada. [Musk] did it all on his own,” Moskowitz said in the Politico interview.

Moskowitz, who had expressed an openness to making some cuts to boost efficiency, lamented what he views as the failures of the DOGE commission.

“DOGE was a complete failure. Complete failure. Nothing has been made more efficient,” Moskowitz told Politico.

“Ask the people in Newark… how efficiency is going,” he added, referring to the airport, which has suffered significant delays and staffing shortages in recent weeks.

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Fla.), a DOGE Caucus co-chair, told Politico in a statement that they are “just getting started.”

“Congress can enact long-term change, and our 100 committed members and eight specialized working groups are working to codify critical reforms and preparing legislation that will unlock savings for the American people,” Bean said in the statement.





Source link