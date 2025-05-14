



Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday defended Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent swim in Washington, D.C.’s, Rock Creek, saying it “looks clean.”

“That [creek] looks clean,” Watters said on Fox News’s “The Five.” “It doesn’t look like it’s filled with sewage.”

Kennedy recently revealed that he took a dip in the creek that runs right through the heart of the nation’s capital.

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” Kennedy wrote in a post on the social platform X over the weekend that featured multiple photos, including one where he was submerged in the creek water.

The National Park Service (NPS) says on its website that “Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health.”

“Please protect yourself and your pooches by staying on trails and out of the creek. All District waterways are subject to a swim ban – this means wading, too!” the NPS continued.

Watters said on “The Five” Tuesday that “you can see right through” the creek, comparing it to the Hudson River, which he said “you can’t even see through.”





