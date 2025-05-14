



A Georgetown University postdoctoral scholar has been ordered released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in the most recent loss for the Trump administration its its crackdown on international students and faculty.

A judge ordered for Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national, to be released on bond on Wednesday, almost two months after ICE arrested him on March 17.

“Hearing the judge’s words brought tears to my eyes,” said Mapheze Saleh, Khan Suri’s wife, in a release provided by his legal team. “I truly wish I could give her a heartfelt hug from me and from my three children, who long every day to see their father again. Speaking out about what’s happening in Palestine is not a crime. Let’s show the world that this country is still a place where people can and do express their beliefs without fear.”

DEVELOPING…





