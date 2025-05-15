



President Trump on Thursday made the case for his administration’s view on ending birthright citizenship ahead of Supreme Court arguments on the issue, arguing the current policy shows the U.S. is a “stupid country.”

“Big case today in the United States Supreme Court. Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the ‘SUCKERS’ that we are!” Trump posted on Truth Social from a trip to the Middle East.

“The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows — But the drug cartels love it!” he added. “We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America.”

The president outlined the argument he and his allies have made since signing an executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. Trump has argued that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which was ratified in 1868, was meant to grant citizenship to the babies of enslaved people.

“Remember, it all started right after the Civil War ended, it had nothing to do with current day Immigration Policy!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Trump administration in March asked the Supreme Court for an emergency intervention limiting lower court rulings that are blocking Trump’s plans to restrict birthright citizenship.

The justices on Thursday will hold oral arguments on the matter of nationwide injunctions before deciding whether lower courts can issue such injunctions when ruling against Trump’s order.

At the center of the case is a major debate over the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, a dispute contested across the political spectrum, including in conservative legal circles, that could ultimately reach the high court.

Most academic scholars have long espoused the view that birthright citizenship applies to nearly anyone born in the country, with few exceptions.





