



Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the “unforgivable” violence against a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, Calif., where one person was killed on Saturday.

“I have been briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today. Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement,” Bondi said in a Saturday post on the social media platform X.

“We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America,” Bondi added. “Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.”

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said on Saturday that the vehicle explosion “appears to be an intentional act of violence” and that the blast extended for a “block with several buildings damaged, some severely.”

One person was found dead, whose identity is unknown, according to Mills. The explosion occurred just before 11 a.m. local time.

The FBI’s office in Los Angeles confirmed it has deployed investigators, bomb technicians and an evidence response team.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he also has been briefed on the explosion.

Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts,” Newsom wrote Saturday on X. “The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area.”

The act is being probed as a possible car explosion, The Associated Press reported Saturday, citing two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

“We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected,” The American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs said in a Saturday statement on Facebook.

The center said that none of the staffers were harmed and that the IVF lab, along with “eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials,” have remained “fully secure and undamaged.”

“We are heavily conducting a complete safety inspection and have confirmed that our operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast,” the clinic said, adding that it will be operational on Monday.





