



Former President Obama on Sunday responded to news of former President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis by expressing confidence in his former vice president’s “trademark resolve and grace.”

He also pointed to the work Biden has done to advance cancer research.

“Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family,” Obama wrote in a post on X.

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace,” he continued.

“We pray for a fast and full recovery,” he added.

Biden led the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aimed to accelerate cancer research, improve prevention and treatment strategies, foster greater collaboration in the medical research space and improve access to care.

Biden relaunched the initiative during his term as president.

The message comes shortly after Biden’s spokesperson announced the “aggressive” cancer diagnosis.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement from Biden’s personal office read.

“On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” it continued.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”





