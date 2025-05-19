



Vice President Vance on Monday met with Pope Leo XIV and held what the Vatican called “cordial talks.”

Vance and the pope discussed issues of religion and religious freedom and exchanged views on international issues, the Vatican said. The pope has called for peace in Gaza and Ukraine.

During the meeting, Vance passed along a letter from President Trump and first lady Melania Trump extending their warm wishes and inviting the pope to visit the White House.

Leo last week became the first American pope.

Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019 and met with Pope Francis last month just before the pontiff died. Vance is the second Catholic vice president in U.S. history, following former President Biden, who later became the second Catholic president in U.S. history.

Vance’s attendance at Leo’s first mass and their subsequent meeting was also notable because the pontiff had previously shared criticism of the vice president’s stance on immigration.





Source link