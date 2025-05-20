



House Republicans can’t come to agreement on various elements of the reconciliation bill that would fund President Trump’s domestic agenda, so the president himself went to the Capitol on Tuesday to speak with them personally. He’s kept the negotiations at arm’s length until now.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) wants the bill through the House by Memorial Day, which is now days away. But his caucus is warring over a host of critical issues, from Medicaid cuts to the SALT cap, that threaten to upend the GOP’s plan to pass its “big, beautiful bill.”

What’s in that bill? We break it down here.

Trump is now meeting with House GOP. Expect to hear from Johnson at a press conference following the meeting.

A host of Trump administration officials are also on the Hill in budget or oversight hearings. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will testify before two Senate panels, coming on the heels of Trump’s talk Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and an uptick in Israel’s assault on Gaza. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum will also testify in various committees.

Meanwhile, a book that purports to lay out how allies of former President Biden kept quiet about his decline, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, comes out Tuesday, just days after Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed.

