



(NEXSTAR) – Billy Joel has canceled his upcoming shows after being diagnosed with a brain disorder known as normal pressure hydrocephalus, according to an online message posted to his social media channels.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the message reads, in part.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a condition caused by a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles of the brain, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine explains. Such a buildup could be the result of a number of factors, including a brain tumor, a brain infection or a head injury, but it’s more often diagnosed among older adults, the agency said.

It’s also “relatively uncommon” in general, Cleveland Clinic says, with about 0.2% of people under 65 having the diagnosis, and about 5.9% over 80 suffering from the condition.

NJ Health Department warns of measles exposure at MetLife Stadium



Symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) are bucketed into three categories, according to the Hydrocephalus Association: those that affect walking, those that affect cognitive abilities, and those that affect bladder control. Patients may have trouble going down stairs, taking long strides or maintaining balance; experience forgetfulness, disinterest or confusion; and have trouble controlling their bladders.

In Friday’s message, Billy Joel was said to be experiencing problems with his vision, hearing and balance — symptoms that have only been “exacerbated” by recent performances.

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Early signs of NPH are also often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, according to researchers: Both the Alzheimer’s Association and the Hydrocephalus Association estimate that around 80% of cases are wrongly diagnosed.

“Neuropsychological testing is the most accurate means of determining and documenting cognitive strengths and problems and can help provide a more accurate diagnosis of the range of neuropsychological and cognitive issues,” the Hydrocephalus Association says.

Panthers sign Canadian singer Michael Buble — for a cancer fund-raising cause



The good news is that NPH can be treated and managed, most commonly by implanting a shunt — or a small tube — into the brain ventricles to drain the excess cerebrospinal fluid into another part of the body (usually the abdomen) where it can be absorbed.

Those who respond well to the procedure can see “rapid improvement” in their behavior (usually with walking at first), but it could take much longer for the full results, or for the symptoms to be reversed, the Hydrocephalus Association says.

Joel, 76, has not revealed details of his treatment plan, but his message indicated he’s “fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

His scheduled shows — now all canceled — had extended into July 2026.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” he wrote in a statement included with the message.





Source link