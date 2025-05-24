



Former President Biden said Friday he is “feeling great” almost a week after publicly announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden made the comments from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport while visiting for his grandson’s graduation, according to News8.

The remarks are the first spoken since Biden’s Sunday acknowledgement of the aggressive prognosis.

On Monday, the longtime Democrat wrote a message to his followers thanking them for their support amid his health concerns.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” the former president wrote.

“Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” he added.

As Biden continues to retreat from the public spotlight, the Trump administration has drawn flames from the cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, Vice President Vance questioned the team around Biden while he was in office, suggesting staffers knew he was unfit to carry out the role of commander-in-chief.

“You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome, with the recognition that whether it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don’t think he was able to do a good job for the American people,” Vance told reporters.

“That’s not politics, that’s not because I disagreed with him on policy, that’s because I don’t think he was in good enough health. In some ways I blame him less than I blame the people around him,” he continued.

Reporting from Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson in the book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” has echoed those comments signaling that Biden’s inner circle shielded him from scrutiny over a cognitive decline during his last year in office.

The former president and his wife, Jill, have denied those allegations.









