



“Pod Save America” co-host Jon Lovett recently said he struggled to speak about former President Biden’s mental state for fear of his statements’ impact on the 2024 presidential race.

“I remember feeling I want to talk about this as a huge liability. To talk about this is something Joe Biden can overcome, but I’m not going to go so far as to say, ‘I think Joe Biden must drop out. He is too old to be president,’” Lovett said during a Thursday appearance on The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart.

“A, because I didn’t know exactly what was going on behind the scenes, but B, if Joe Biden is the candidate, I want him to f—— win,” he continued.

During Biden’s last months in office, critics often railed at the leader’s slurred speech, alleging the oldest sitting president was experiencing a cognitive decline.

However, rumors were denied by both family members and staffers alike. Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book, “Original Sin” outlines the testimony of Democratic insiders who say they watched Biden’s downfall.

The book details Lovett’s meeting with the former president alongside co-hosts Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer in April of 2024. The narrative recounts the conclusion of the meeting leading the three to believe the leader came across as “incoherent.”

During Thursday’s podcast, Lovett said he didn’t speak on his concerns in hopes of not “having the words we’re saying taken out of context and all of a sudden be part of the case against Joe Biden from the right — that would use any person criticizing Joe Biden from the left as a weapon against him.”





