



Scientists in Mexico are reportedly studying a metal orb that they think could have extraterrestrial origins after it was recovered in Colombia earlier this year, piquing online interest of a potential unidentified flying object (UFO).

The sphere marked with decorative etchings was filmed floating erratically through the sky before it crashed near Buga, Colombia, in March and captured the attention of UFO enthusiasts.

A video posted online that has racked up more than half a million views shows researcher Jose Luis Velazquez discussing the multilayered sphere with “no welds or joints” that would be expected of a man-made object of its kind.

Velazquez said in the video that an X-ray found the three layers of the sphere to be of different densities.

Julia Mossbridge, founder of the Mossbridge Institute and an affiliate professor in the physics department at the University of San Diego, told Fox News that she doubts the “Buga sphere” has alien origins, though.

“It looks to me like a really cool art project,” she told the outlet.

The Pentagon released a report last year that found there have been no confirmed sightings of UFOs with alien origin or human interactions with extraterrestrial beings, despite a high-profile whistleblower’s claims to the contrary without evidence.

Congress ordered the report, which spanned classified and unclassified documents and included new interviews, as part of a probe into the history of UFOs, now referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena. The Defense Department established an All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office to field new reports.





