



President Trump in a new post on Truth Social on Sunday night accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having gone “absolutely” crazy and said if he did not stop what he was doing, it would lead to the downfall of his country.

The social media comments came after Trump had issued some of his toughest comments about Putin earlier in remarks to reporters in New Jersey.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!,” Trump wrote.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” Trump said.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Trump then turned toward Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he has repeatedly criticized. Zelensky on Sunday had faulted the silence of the U.S. and other countries in the wake of the latest missile and drone barrage from Russia against his country, an assault that killed a dozen people.

“Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,” Trump said.

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Trump campaigned on a vow to end the war, which he has repeatedly said would never have started if he had been president.

He returned to that theme at the end of his statement on Truth Social.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred.”





Source link