



Phil Robertson, the star of “Duck Dynasty,” has died at the age of 79.

Robertson’s family announced his death in a post on Facebook.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” the post read.

“He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” the statement said.

“Duck Dynasty” centered on the Robertson family and their duck-calling business. It aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, though a reboot of the series was set for 2025.

Phil Robertson was the president of the family business, Duck Commander.

Robertson was an evangelical Christian and conservative who sometimes dipped into political issues. He endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the 2016 presidential contest.

“My qualifications for president of the United States are rather narrow: Is he or she Godly, does he or she love us, can he or she do the job and, finally, would they kill a duck and put him in a pot and make him a good duck gumbo?” Robertson said in a video at the time. “Cruz fits the bill.”

His family said they would be holding a private service but that it would also be sharing details for a public celebration of Robertson’s life.





