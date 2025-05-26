



The Kremlin on Monday responded to President Trump’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing “emotional overload” at this “very important moment.”

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked about Trump’s remarks, according to Reuters.

“Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

The comments come after the American president has lashed out at Putin in recent days, a noticeable shift in tone that many have interpreted as a sign Trump is losing his patience with the Russian leader amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday night.

Earlier that day, the president said he was “not happy” with his Russian counterpart as he prepared to board Air Force One.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin,” Trump told reporters.

Russia overnight launched a record number of drones into Ukraine, along with nine cruise missiles, according to The Associated Press. No deaths were immediately confirmed.

The attack followed a similar onslaught on Saturday, when the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv came under fire from a barrage of Russian drones and missiles, killing at least 12 people.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to end the conflict, the current phase of which began when Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The president’s comments are some of his toughest yet directed at Putin, though Trump has also ratcheted up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,” Trump said in his remarks Sunday before boarding Air Force One.





