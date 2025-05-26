



President Trump is delivering remarks Monday for Memorial Day as part of a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump will speak at the cemetery’s amphitheater to commemorate the day.

Earlier in the day, Trump sent a Memorial Day message to Americans, including what he referred to as the “scum” he says spent the last four years “trying to destroy our country.” He also hammered the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border and slammed judges who have ruled against his administration in the first four months of his second White House term.

Watch the live video above.





