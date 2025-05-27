



In today's issue:

Senate GOP eyes budget hurdles

Trump delays European Union tariffs

RIP: former Rep. Rangel of New York

Russia pounds Kyiv using drones, missiles

Senate Republicans won’t return to Washington for days, but their version of a House-passed “big, beautiful bill” could make or break midterm election results and President Trump’s legacy.

Perhaps the most significant hurdle within their ranks comes from conservatives who want to achieve greater federal savings and lower deficits over a 10-year horizon.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) faces tensions and ideological disputes akin to those navigated by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). The Speaker, meanwhile, is pleading with GOP Senate colleagues to think twice about altering the House budget bill. The lower chamber’s measure squeaked to passage by a single vote last week and would have to return to the House with any Senate modifications.

“I encouraged our Senate colleagues to think of this as a one-team effort, as we have, and to modify this as little as possible, because it will make it easier for us to get it over the line, ultimately, and finished and get it to the president’s desk by July 4,” the Speaker told reporters. “That’s a big thing.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he’s opposed to the House legislation because it does not cut federal spending enough.

“This is our only chance to reset that to a reasonable pre-pandemic level of spending,” he said Sunday. “But you have to do the work, which takes time.”

When asked if he believes other Senate Republicans share his concerns, the senator issued a warning. “We have enough to stop the process until the president gets serious about spending reduction and reducing the deficit,” Johnson said.

The Washington Post: Seven ways Republicans divide over Trump’s “big bill.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he won’t vote for a package that resembles the House creation because it assumes that Congress will attach a hike in the nation’s borrowing authority, perhaps as much as $4 trillion. The senator told “Fox News Sunday” that authority to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, which Congress must approve later this summer to avert default, should be stripped out. Paul also criticized the House bill’s spending cuts as “wimpy and anemic,” adding, “The problem is the math doesn’t add up.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are formulating pre-midterm weaponization targets aimed at key House Republicans to communicate to voters some of the policy implications built into the GOP tax and spending agenda.

The Hill: The House GOP’s budget bill would trim federal food assistance in ways that worry some Senate Republicans.

The Hill: The GOP’s House bill envisions a new debt plateau. The bond market quakes.

The Hill: In the Senate, the filibuster takes center stage.

The New York Times: The House measure would cut in half a tax break valuable to some owners of professional sports teams.

SMART TAKE with NewsNation’s BLAKE BURMAN:

It’s been almost five months since wildfires ravaged parts of Los Angeles. Over the weekend, a sign of hope: a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway reopened for drivers. However, progress is still slow for too many. For example, in Los Angeles County, fewer than a dozen permits to rebuild structures have been issued so far.

I spoke with Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), who represents the Altadena area, which was devastated by the Eaton fire. She said she has met with top Los Angeles County officials to address delays. “They are doing everything they can to expedite the process,” she told me, adding that active efforts are underway. Chu said one bright spot is the pace of debris removal, so those who own the lots can try to move forward with their rebuild.

The rebuild is going to take years, and leaders in Southern California will be judged by how much of this is handled. For now, as we start to enter the unofficial start to summer, Pacific Coast Highway serves as hope for what can come.

Burman hosts “The Hill” weeknights, 6p/5c on NewsNation.

3 THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday will begin charging $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for the second with tickets purchased after that date.

During a Memorial Day address, Trump described his excitement about a June 14 military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincides with his 79th birthday. The parade with troops, tanks, helicopters and warplanes and an estimated price tag of $45 million “blows everything away, including the World Cup and including the Olympics, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Join The Hill’s June 5 half-day summit, “Invest in America,” at 8 a.m. EDT featuring titans from Washington and Wall Street. Participants share insights about economic developments, tariffs, artificial intelligence, crypto, taxes and more. RSVP HERE.

LEADING THE DAY

© Associated Press | Omar Havana

TARIFFS: Trump delayed tariffs on the European Union until July 9, saying Sunday that he agreed to an extension on the 50 percent tariff deadline.

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so.”

On Monday, EU officials said they would speed up trade talks with the United States, days after Trump claimed the nations were dragging their feet in negotiations. Paula Pinho, a spokesperson for the European Commission, told reporters that there was “new impetus” for the weeks-long talks. Europe’s trade commissioner spoke Monday with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Von der Leyen said at the time that there are “good deals to be made” on both sides of the Atlantic but that the 27-member bloc was preparing for all possibilities.

The New York Times: Trump’s tariffs and tax bill may derail the U.S. battery industry.

The Hill: Volvo to cut 3,000 jobs as Trump tariffs rattle the auto market.

Axios: Walmart, Subaru, Mattel: These are the brands raising prices due to Trump’s tariffs.

EDUCATION: Trump is considering rerouting $3 billion in federal grant money previously awarded to Harvard University to U.S. trade schools instead, amid an ongoing battle with the country’s oldest university.

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Trump wrote in a Monday morning post on Truth Social. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

The administration has escalated its back-and-forth with the Ivy League institution, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ordering Thursday that the school be taken off the Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which is necessary for enrolling international students. Trump said Sunday that some U.S. students are missing out on an opportunity to attend the prestigious university because their spots are taken by international students.

International students have a new reality to grapple with as the Trump administration signals no U.S. campus is a safe haven. For the more than 1 million foreign-born college students in the U.S. whose visas are tied to their education, that’s a potentially life-altering threat.

Shaun Carver, executive director of International House at the University of California, Berkeley, said that while the DHS’s announcement “was targeted towards Harvard, it really is kind of a shot across the bow of any public or private institution across the United States.”

The New York Times: College officials fear that Trump may use international enrollment as leverage to demand changes on campuses elsewhere.

The Hill: From diversity, equity and inclusion to school choice: The education issues fought over at the state level this year.

WHERE AND WHEN

The House will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday.

will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Senate will convene a pro forma session at 1:15 p.m.

will convene a pro forma session at 1:15 p.m. The president is in Washington and has no public schedule.

ZOOM IN

© Associated Press | Lauren Victoria Burke

RIP: Former New York Rep. Charlie Rangel (D), 94, a veteran who served 46 years in the House and rose to become chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, died Monday. Rangel, who retired in 2017, was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and assembled a lengthy legislative record over decades working with lawmakers and presidents in both parties.

Reactions were immediate.

“We lost a great hero that served in the Korean war, Congressman Charles Rangel, he was a true American and a true committer about what is great about this country,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) described Rangel as “a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice,” adding, “The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power.”

The Hill: The Democratic Party is feeling the anguish of age. The deaths of three House Democrats since March have dispirited the caucus and given GOP leaders a little more cushion to move their legislative priorities through Congress.

POLITICS: Money matters, and Republicans are preparing to face a future without billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk’s funds. The Tesla CEO recently announced he’s planning to scale back his spending after injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the 2024 election, a big potential blow for GOP campaign coffers moving forward.

Republicans in California want former Vice President Kamala Harris to run for governor — to up their chance for a rare Golden State victory. Harris’s potential run is already bringing GOP candidates tactical benefits, providing a high-profile adversary who’s likely to energize donors and the conservative rank and file.

The Wall Street Journal: Rahm Emanuel, teasing a White House bid as a former member of the House, ex-Chicago mayor and former White House chief of staff, says his party’s brand is weak. The Democrat isn’t hiding his political ambitions, openly considering a presidential run and positioning himself as the party’s savior.

The Hill: Seven likely successors to Trump in 2028.

Lone Star: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to sign legislation approved by the state House over the weekend that would require every public school classroom in the state to display the Ten Commandments beginning in September. Texas is one of 16 states where lawmakers have pursued such legislation.

ELSEWHERE

© Associated Press | Ukrainian Emergency Service

UKRAINE: Trump sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for unleashing a storm of drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities Sunday, saying he was “not happy” with Putin defying efforts to secure a ceasefire to end the three-year war.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin,” Trump said. “I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

When asked if he would consider more sanctions on Russia, Trump said “absolutely.” Russia on Monday unleashed yet another massive aerial bombardment aimed at Ukrainian cities and towns. At least 355 Russian drones swarmed the skies across Ukraine and bombers unleashed nine missiles.

Trump’s criticism comes as Ukraine grows increasingly worried about securing more U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. Stockpiles sent during the Biden administration are drying up and the new administration is resistant to sending more. Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S.’s own Patriot stockpile is low, and Washington is “encouraging” its NATO allies to donate Patriot missiles and systems. But, he added, “none of these countries want to give up their Patriot systems, either.”

The Wall Street Journal: Trump is weighing sanctions against Russia as his relationship with Putin sours.

The Hill: Germany’s chancellor said Monday that his country and other major allies are no longer imposing any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

The Hill: The Kremlin is denying involvement in an arson attack on the private home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying any accusation has no grounds.

The New York Times: NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte would like a cordial, unified summit June 24-25 in the Netherlands. But there could be surprises because Trump, who is at odds with NATO nations over Ukraine, is expected to attend.

GAZA: A ceasefire-hostage deal for Gaza is currently on the table with a pathway to end the war, according to special envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff did not specify how long that temporary truce would last, a key issue in the negotiations.

“Israel will agree to a temporary ceasefire/hostage deal that would see half of the living and half of the deceased return and lead to substantive negotiations to find a path to a permanent ceasefire, which I have agreed to preside over,” Witkoff told CNN on Monday. “That deal is on the table. Hamas should take it.”

But a Palestinian official said Monday that Hamas agreed to a proposal put forward by Witkoff, only for an Israeli official to deny that the proposal was Washington’s and add that no Israeli government could accept it. Witkoff rejected the notion that Hamas had accepted his offer, telling Reuters that what he had seen was “completely unacceptable” and the proposal being discussed was not the same as his.

The Washington Post: Deadly strikes hit Gaza as a new aid group says it has begun distributing food.

BBC: An Israeli strike killed dozens sheltering in a Gaza school, officials said.

UK AND CANADA: King Charles III arrived in Canada on Monday. He will deliver the speech from the throne in the Senate chamber to launch the 45th Parliament today, only the third time in history for a British monarch. Canadians are largely indifferent to the monarchy, but newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has been eager to show the differences between Canada and the U.S. The king’s visit clearly underscores Canada’s sovereignty, he said, as Trump continues to assert that he wants Canada to join the U.S. as the 51st state and questions the legitimacy of the border between the two nations.

OPINION

■ The Medicaid scare campaign, by The Wall Street Journal editorial board.

■ How a fictional Vice President Trump could become reality, by Harlan Ullman, opinion contributor, The Hill.

THE CLOSER

© Associated Press | John Raby

And finally … Hercules and Ned are tireless accident prevention experts at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, the state’s largest commercial airport.

As eager border collies, their mission (with their handler Chris Keyser) is to make daily patrols along the milelong airfield to ensure birds and other wildlife stay away from planes. Bird strikes are a known hazard nationwide.

Hercules, 8, who has his own fan base on social media, is expert at herding outdoor creatures and soaking up affection from passengers inside the terminal while calming some who feel a little jittery about flying.

North Carolina-based Flyaway Geese, from which Hercules graduated, teaches border collies to help clients address nuisance wildlife challenges. Ned, 2, gained his herding chops from a separate kennel and by following his furry partner and their human.

Preventing a bird from hitting a plane “can make a difference for someone’s life,” Keyser explained.

WTOP: Washington’s National Mall enjoys similarly efficient border collie services from the company Capitol Geese Patrol, which uses the canines to send Canadian geese skyward to avert waste buildup near tourist areas.

