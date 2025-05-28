



Two Secret Service agents were suspended after getting into a physical altercation last week that was captured on video and circulated online.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the video, which depicted two female officers getting into a physical fight while on duty. NBC News reported that the incident occurred outside of former President Obama’s home in Washington, D.C.

The spokesperson said the incident — which occurred early last Wednesday — is under internal investigation.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” the statement read. “The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation.”

“The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable,” the statement continued.

“Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” the spokesperson said.





