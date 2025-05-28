



Tech billionaire Elon Musk — who spearheaded the cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — said he was “disappointed” to see the massive legislative package of Republican priorities make it through the House.

“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit… and it undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said in a preview of an interview set to air this weekend on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

The bill — titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” adopting Trump’s slogan for the measure — passed the House last Thursday after a series of last-minute negotiations and text changes that proved critical in coalescing GOP support for the legislation.

The bill, which now is in the Senate’s hands, extends the tax cuts enacted by the president during his first term in 2017; boosts funding for border, deportation, and national defense priorities; imposes reforms, like beefed-up work requirements, on Medicaid that are projected to result in millions of low-income individuals losing health insurance; and rolls back green energy tax incentives.

The bill also increases the debt limit by $4 trillion.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful,” Musk said, referring to the name of the legislation.

“I don’t know if it could be both,” he added. “My personal opinion.”

Musk has taken a step back from his role in Trump’s White House after spending months slashing government spending and reducing the size of the federal workforce.





