



Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) on Thursday launched his bid for Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R) Senate seat, pitching himself as a fighter for the state and a close ally of President Trump.

Marshall made the announcement in a video posted Thursday, featuring multiple instances of Trump praising him and reports of him meeting with White House officials. The video also includes clips about his efforts to oppose the Biden administration, concern about the effects of southern border crossings and support for law enforcement to fight crime.

“Steve is the senator our state needs and our president can count on,” the narrator states.

Marshall’s candidacy — after Tuberville decided against pursuing a second term in office to instead seek the governor’s mansion — comes as no surprise. The state’s top lawyer previously said he would consider running for the seat if Tuberville ran for governor and the Senate has been an “overlay interest” as he’s worked as attorney general.

Having served since 2017, Marshall is term-limited from running for reelection next year.

Marshall lays out various conservative policy proposals on his campaign website, including opposition to federal funding for Planned Parenthood, support for securing U.S. borders and a call for Congress to pass Tuberville’s legislation federally banning transgender women from playing in female sports.

Marshall is the second Republican to formally enter the race following Tuberville’s announcement. Former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson launched his candidacy on Wednesday.

A few other possible Republican candidates have expressed interest in the seat, including Rep. Barry Moore (Ala.), former Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

Whoever wins the Republican nomination will be the clear favorite to win the seat in the deep-red state.





