



The family of the suspect in the recent attack in Boulder, Colo., is set to be taken into federal custody, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist and illegal alien Mohamed Soliman into ICE custody,” Noem said in a video posted to the social platform X.

“Now Mohamed’s despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but we’re also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack, if they had any knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” she added.

Soliman, who has been accused of attacking Boulder demonstrators pushing for the return of Israeli hostages in Gaza, was charged with a federal hate crime in the wake of admitting he spent a year planning it and singled out the group he called “Zionist,” according to the FBI.

The White House on Sunday called Soliman an “illegal alien” who overstayed a visa.

“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien,” Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, said previously on the social platform X.

“He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed,” he continued.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) called the Boulder attack a “heinous act of terror” on Sunday.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable,” Polis said on X.

The Hill has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about the status of Soliman’s family.





