Defense &
National Security
Defense &
National Security
DOD civilians can now aid DHS with ‘internal immigration enforcement,’ per memo
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized Defense Department (DOD) civilian employees to aid Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operations at the southern border and with “internal immigration enforcement,” in some cases for no pay, according to a new memo released Monday. DOD civilians can now travel to support DHS with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, though it is unclear whether they would volunteer …
Pentagon official: Cutting off Harvard project endangers national security
A Pentagon official begged her bosses not to cancel a Harvard University grant aimed at curtailing biological threats, arguing that pulling it would pose “grave and immediate harm to national security.” The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) director of contracting said the grant funded a Harvard research team that had reached a “pivotal juncture” in a project addressing the “biological threat landscape,” according …
Upcoming things we’re watching on our beat:
-
Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the service’s FY-2026 posture and budget request before the House Armed Services Committee tomorrow at 10 a.m.
-
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-Idaho), will speak on “The Future of U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East” at Hudson Institute tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Branch out with a different read from The Hill:
Boulder suspect’s family to be taken into federal custody, Noem says
The family of the suspect in the recent attack in Boulder, Colo., is set to be taken into federal custody, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday. “Today, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist and illegal alien Mohamed …
Events in and around the defense world:
The Atlantic Council will have a virtual discussion on "Future Directions for Transatlantic Economic Relations" at 9 a.m
-
A House Foreign Affairs subcommittee will hold a hearing on “Assessing the Challenges Facing NATO” at 10 a.m.
-
The Center for Strategic and International Studies will have an online conversation on “America’s ‘Golden Dome’ Explained” at 10 a.m.
-
The Air & Space Forces Association will host a talk on “Insights from recent expedition to the ISS” at 10 a.m.
-
A Senate Foreign Relations subpanel will hold a hearing on “China’s Malign Influence in Africa” at 2:30 p.m.
-
A House Armed Services subcommittee will hear from Navy and Marine Corps officials on “Navy Programs and Capabilities for Seapower and Projection Force” at 3 p.m.
News we’ve flagged from other outlets:
Allvin calls Ukraine drone strikes a wake-up call for US air defense (Military Times)
-
Despite Golden Dome, Space Force budget would shrink again under 2026 spending plan (Defense One)
-
Ukraine hid attack drones in Russia. These videos show what happened next. (The New York Times)
Two key stories on The Hill right now:
Kavanaugh signals Supreme Court will soon decide constitutionality of banning AR-15s
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case that involves whether possessing AR-15s is protected by the Second Amendment, but the court’s … Read more
Trump bill takes unfriendly fire from GOP allies
President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” took unfriendly fire from several White House allies Tuesday, including Elon Musk, complicating its path out … Read more
Op-eds related to defense & national security submitted to The Hill:
-
China’s courtroom espionage strategy demands a federal response
- A ‘Return of the Jedi’ moment in Ukraine
-
We must invest in the army we need, not the one we have