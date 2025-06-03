On Tap Tomorrow Events in and around the defense world: The Atlantic Council will have a virtual discussion on “ Future Directions for Transatlantic Economic Relations ” at 9 a.m

will have a virtual discussion on “ ” at 9 a.m A House Foreign Affairs subcommittee will hold a hearing on “ Assessing the Challenges Facing NATO ” at 10 a.m.

subcommittee will hold a hearing on “ ” at 10 a.m. The Center for Strategic and International Studies will have an online conversation on “ America’s ‘Golden Dome’ Explained ” at 10 a.m.

will have an online conversation on “ ” at 10 a.m. The Air & Space Forces Association will host a talk on “ Insights from recent expedition to the ISS ” at 10 a.m.

will host a talk on “ ” at 10 a.m. A Senate Foreign Relations subpanel will hold a hearing on “ China’s Malign Influence in Africa ” at 2:30 p.m.

subpanel will hold a hearing on “ ” at 2:30 p.m. A House Armed Services subcommittee will hear from Navy and Marine Corps officials on “ Navy Programs and Capabilities for Seapower and Projection Force” at 3 p.m.