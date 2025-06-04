



Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Tuesday blasted the megabill featuring President Trump’s tax cut and spending priorities and backed tech billionaire Elon Musk’s recent comments on it.

In an interview on NewsNation’s “The Hill,” host Blake Burman brought up an earlier post from Musk on the social platform X in which he called the legislation a “disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk said in his post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

“He’s telling the truth, you know I’m — that’s all I’m doing too,” Johnson said of Musk’s comments.

The “One Big, Beautiful Bill” legislation, which made it through the House last month, prolongs Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and bolsters funding for defense and border priorities. It also makes cuts to spending on social safety net programs like Medicaid and food aid.

“The trajectory of deficits is up, and no matter what the ‘big, beautiful bill’ does, it does not address that long term prospect, it does not bend the deficit curve down,” Johnson said Tuesday. “It supports it going up.”

Musk had said previously in an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” that he was “disappointed” to see the “big, beautiful” legislation make it through the House.

“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit … and it undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said in the interview.





