



President Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller defended the House-approved GOP spending bill in a series of posts online Tuesday.

The affectionately labeled “big, beautiful bill” has faced a chorus of criticism from Democrats and even some Republican lawmakers and Trump allies, including former White House adviser Elon Musk.

“BBB was designed by President Trump and his allies in Congress to deliver on his core campaign pledges to voters and that is exactly what it does. This is the most MAGA bill ever passed by the House, and it’s not even close,” Miller wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“Certain libertarians in Congress, who are not MAGA, have their own agenda…and it’s not yours,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk slammed the bill as a “disgusting abomination” while Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) doubled down on his criticism of the proposed national debt hike.

In a Tuesday evening post, Miller said lawmakers should champion the bill, referencing it as “the most important legislation for the conservative project.”

He said the legislation would be, “The most significant border security and deportation effort in history, including the entire wall — up front, now, with no possibility of Democrat obstruction.”

The Trump administration has rattled national immigration policy as it cracks down on the foreign student visa process and seeks to execute massive deportations, both of which have provoked a variety of legal challenges.

The budget bill, which would increase the number of agents at the border and funding for more removals, can only afford three defects to pass in the upper chamber.

Still, Miller says Republicans and the country couldn’t have ever dreamed of having the chance to pass a bill featuring such a wide array of reforms.

“The BBB is not an appropriations bill. It does not fund 99% + of government. Zero dollars for Dept of Ed, zero dollars for HUD, zero dollars for EPA. Not a cent,” Miller wrote.

“BBB cuts taxes, deports the illegals and reforms welfare. We could have never dreamed of a bill like this in 2017.”





