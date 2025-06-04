



President Trump and Melania Trump, along with Vice President Vance and Usha Vance, are poised to attend the opening night performance of “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center next week.

The musical, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, is scheduled to start its monthlong run at the Kennedy Center next Wednesday.

A White House official on Wednesday confirmed to The Hill a Fox News report that the first family and the Vances would be among the audience members at the show’s opening night.

“I love the songs; I love the play,” Trump told Fox News.

“I think it’s great — we may extend it,” the president said.

“Les Misérables” is one of the first major productions to be performed on one of the Kennedy Center’s stages since Trump overhauled the performing arts institution’s board in February and named himself its chair. The president, who had accused the Kennedy Center of being too “woke,” appointed his envoy for special missions Richard Grenell as its interim executive director.

Trump vowed to “fix” the Kennedy Center after touring it in March.

The president didn’t step foot in the center during his first term in office, bucking tradition and declining to attend the annual Kennedy Center Honors event after several of the award’s recipients criticized him.

Vance attended a National Symphony Orchestra performance in March and was met with a chorus of boos from the audience, according to a video posted on social media.

On Tuesday, the Kennedy Center denied reports that it allegedly saw a 36-percent decline in sales subscriptions following Trump’s takeover of the arts hub.

Trump has expressed his fondness for “Les Misérables” before, often playing “Do You Hear the People Sing?” during his presidential campaign rallies.

Brett Samuels contributed.





Source link