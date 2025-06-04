



Missoula, Mont., recognized the Pride flag as an official city flag during a Monday city council meeting.

The 9-2 vote by the western Montana city council came in the wake of Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signing a bill last month banning the display of flags or banners except some specific ones like the U.S. flag and “the official flag of the state of Montana, or any county, municipality, special district, or other political subdivision within the state.”

“HB 819 picked sides,” council member Mike Nugent said during the meeting, referencing the flag and banner bill. “So, we can’t just sit here and act like ‘Oh now, let’s stay neutral.’ Because HB 819 targets specific people while making other people winners.”

The vote also took place during Pride month, a time each year when members of the LGBTQ community celebrate their identities.

Gianforte slammed the council’s decision on Tuesday, saying in a thread on the social platform X that “nine members of the Missoula City Council made clear their top priority is flying a divisive pride flag over government buildings and schools.”

“Missoulians deserve better, and fortunately, two council members voted against imposing this divisive, far-left agenda on their community,” the Montana governor said later in the thread.

The transgender community has been increasingly targeted by the American right in recent years on the federal and state level. Shortly after returning to office in January, President Trump signed an executive order recognizing male and female as the only two sexes and directing federal agencies to halt promotion of the concept of gender transition.





