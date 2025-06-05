



Former Florida Republican congressman and Trump critic David Jolly on Thursday officially launched his campaign for governor as a Democrat.

“Let’s end the politics of division and return Florida to voters who simply want an economy that works, the best education system in the world, safe communities, and a government that stays out of their doctors’ offices and family decisions,” Jolly said in a press release.

“This is a different type of issues-driven, results-focused campaign, and it will be driven not by anger and division but by optimism and solutions,” he continued. “We are building a new coalition of Floridians who deeply care about their state and are desperate for real answers to real problems that are putting our quality of life at risk.”

Jolly represented Florida’s 13th congressional district, which includes parts of the greater Tampa area, from 2014 to 2017. He lost his seat to former Gov. Charlie Crist (D), who like Jolly, left the GOP. Jolly officially left the Republican Party in 2018, becoming a vocal critic of President Trump on cable news.

The former Republican turned Democrat will face a steep climb in the Sunshine State that has become one of the most prominent red states in the country. Trump, who is now a Florida resident, won the state by 13 points in November. Republicans have also flipped a number of traditionally Democratic strongholds, including Miami-Dade County, and hold a voter registration advantage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who is term-limited, defeated Crist in his 2022 reelection bid by nearly 20 points.

Jolly is the first Democrat to throw his name in the ring for governor. Former state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D-Fla.) is said to be mulling an independent run after leaving the Democratic Party last month. He declared the party “dead” on the floor of the chamber in a dramatic exit speech last month.

On the Republican side, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) officially launched his bid for governor earlier this year. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is also considering a bid. Donalds is so far seen as the heavy favorite across the board in the race, snagging Trump’s coveted endorsement earlier this year and raising $12 million during his first month in the race.





