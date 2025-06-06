



Admiral James Stavridis (Ret.) said he doesn’t agree with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to rename the USNS Harvey, removing the commemoration of gay activist Harvey Milk.

Milk, a former service member, served as a political official in California and championed rights for the local LGBTQ community before being assassinated.

“I am scratching my head about renaming the USS, USNS, to be accurate, Harvey Milk, because Harvey Milk was gay. We all know that. But today, gay sailors serve openly and with a great deal of pride in the US military,” the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO said during a Friday episode of The Michael Smerconish Program.

He noted that past military leaders have been both gay and successful at accomplishing their mission while serving.

“I know many who are gay and are very competent war-fighting sailors. So when the Secretary of Defense says, Hey, I’m renaming this in order to restore the warrior ethos, I just don’t get that at all,” Stavridis said.

“There have been gay soldiers in militaries going back centuries. I’m Greek American. Arguably the greatest general in history, Alexander the Great was gay and, oh, by the way, people serving at the highest level of the US Cabinet today, like Secretary of the Treasury, who I think is doing a pretty good job with a tough hand of cards, [Scott] Bessent, is openly gay.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is the second openly gay man to serve in a Cabinet position. He hasn’t openly commented on the Trump administration’s efforts to remove aspects of gender identity from the military branch.

Stavridis, however, said the potential ship renaming is uncanny, especially during a month established to celebrate gay rights.

“I don’t get it on why we need to rename this ship this moment, and also to do it during Pride month […] I don’t agree with it,” he said.

Reports emerged on Wednesday alleging that Hegseth has ordered the oil fleet to lose its name.

However, officials have yet to make a public announcement confirming the move.

“Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement to The Hill when asked about potential renaming.

“Any potential renaming(s) will be announced after internal reviews are complete.”

USNS Harvey Milk was a part of the John Lewis class of oil replenishment ships, which touts other civil rights leaders including Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Harriet Tubman.

Officials are also considering removing their names according to reports from CBS.





