



(NewsNation) — A White House official said President Trump and Elon Musk have not spoken and have no plans to speak since their public feud started.

Trump is now planning to sell the Tesla he bought in March to support Musk, whose business was suffering backlash from his White House affiliation. The feud between the two stems from Musk’s criticism of the “big, beautiful bill,” which he called it a “disgusting abomination” that will only add to the country’s deficit.

During his time in the White House, Musk headed the Department of Government Efficiency, which was supposed to cut wasteful spending in the federal government.

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Committee, told NewsNation’s Connell McShane that the feud between Trump and Musk was “painful” because conservatives have built a coalition and have worked hard to pull people together to support the Republican Party.

“It was kind of problematic for all of us to see that split,” Schlapp said.

He added that he was not surprised by the split between the two, because he believes Musk didn’t really fit into the political world and did not understand the importance of getting the budget bill passed.





