



Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he’s reached out to Elon Musk in hopes of collaborating on the creation of a new political party, according to a Saturday interview with Politico Magazine.

Yang, along with mutual friends, believes the Tesla CEO has what it takes to form a new faction that propels America’s strongest leaders.

When asked if Musk has responded to his inquiry, Yang told the outlet “Not yet, but I assume he’s been very busy.”

“We have been of the opinion that America needed a new political party for a number of years, and so waiting another 24 hours is nothing,” he added.

Musk’s push for a new political caucus emerged from his public feud with President Trump over the “big, beautiful bill.” The tech giant strongly opposed the national debt increase after months of working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut federal spending.

Yang, the founder of “The Forward Party,” said it’s political outsiders like Musk who consider non-traditional approaches to the country’s problems.

“I want to work with people that recognize that America’s political system has gone from dysfunctional to polarizing to even worse. And at this point, the fastest growing political movement in the United States is independents,” Yang said.

“They feel like neither party represents them, and the two-party system is not delivering what they want to see,” he continued.

Many people have recently left the Democratic party, including former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who announced she became an independent after seeing political polarization throughout the campaign trail.

“If you look at Musk’s politics over the last number of years, he waited in line to meet Barack Obama, he endorsed me in a Democratic cycle, and even earlier in this cycle — 2024 — he was looking for an alternative to Trump,” Yang said.

“There are a number of things that I think Elon shares in common with a lot of other folks I talk to who want to see some kind of middle ground or balance. The problem is: In our two-party system, you get whipsawed either one direction or the other,” he continued.

Last year, Musk was a major donor for Republicans but has supported a wide array of candidates like Yang in the past. Now that he’s severed ties with the GOP, political hopefuls have been looking to capitalize on the billionaire’s powerful funding reserve for future campaigns.





Source link