



President Trump on Sunday said people participating in protests in Los Angeles will not be allowed to wear masks and praised the National Guard for “a job well done” after deploying them to the city to settle the protests.

“These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED,” he wrote on Truth Social early Sunday morning. “Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???”

His post comes a day after the White House slammed protests in L.A. following some residents’ outrage over raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Several lawmakers are expected to discuss the ongoing protests in California on Sunday morning’s news shows.

