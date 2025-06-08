



ABC News on Sunday suspended senior national correspondent Terry Moran after he sharply criticized President Trump and his top aide, Stephen Miller, in a social media post earlier that day.

In the since-deleted post on X — screenshots of which were shared on social media — Moran called Trump and Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, “world-class hater[s].”

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater,” Moran wrote in the X post. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

“Trump is a world-class hater,” Moran continued in the post. “But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

The critical post caught the attention of conservative X users, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who screenshotted the post, calling it “unhinged and unacceptable.”

“We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable,” Leavitt added in the post Sunday morning.

In an interview that morning on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Leavitt repeated her criticism of the ABC journalist and hinted at a private conversation the White House had with the network.

“We have reached out to ABC. They have said they will be taking action, so we will see what they do,” she said.

An ABC News spokesperson said in a statement shortly thereafter that Moran had been suspended, pointing to the tweet as the impetus for the disciplinary action.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Moran joined ABC News in 1997. He landed a high-profile interview with the president in the Oval Office a few months ago.





