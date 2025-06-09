



Former Vice President Harris criticized President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in her home city of Los Angeles and stressed the importance of the right to protest.

In a statement on the social platform X, the former California attorney general and U.S. senator said she’s “appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city.”

“Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos,” she continued. “In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.”

“This Administration’s actions are not about public safety — they’re about stoking fear,” she added. “Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process.”

Harris said she supports the protesters, who, she said, have been “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

“Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful,” Harris said.

“I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms,” she added.

Her statement comes as tensions mounted in Los Angeles on Sunday, as police clashed with protesters and made dozens of arrests.

Trump made the extraordinary decision to deploy 2,000 National Guard members, about 300 of whom have already been deployed in the city, as of Sunday afternoon. Trump said they were deployed to counter what he called “insurrectionist mobs.”

The administration’s response to the protests has drawn widespread condemnation from Democrats. All 23 Democratic governors issued a joint statement pushing back against the federalization of National Guard units without Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request or consent.





