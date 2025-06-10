



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Monday that immigration raids in her city resulted in “disorder” the prior night.

“Well, I just have to say that if you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night,” Bass said on CNN’s “The Situation Room.”

“I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be,” she added.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard members to the Los Angeles area on Saturday amid protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said previously the action was due to “violent mobs” recently attacking “Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations.”

“In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens,” Leavitt said.

U.S. Northern Command announced on Monday that the U.S. military was set to temporarily move around 700 Marines to Los Angeles, further raising military presence in the city.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Vice President Vance sparred on social media on Monday over the situation in the Los Angeles area.

The back-and-forth between the governor and the vice president started with Newsom responding to comments from President Trump, who said he would support arresting the Golden State governor.

“The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism,” Newsom said Monday afternoon on the social platform X.

Vance responded to Newsom on X nearly two hours later, telling the governor to “Do your job.”

The Hill has reached out to ICE and the White House for comment.





