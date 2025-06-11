



A judge has rejected California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) emergency request to limit President Trump’s Los Angeles troop deployment.

Newsom had earlier Tuesday asked a federal judge to immediately intervene to limit Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in L.A., asking for an emergency ruling by 1 p.m. PDT that day. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, however, granted the Trump administration’s request for more time to respond to Newsom’s request. The administration has until 11 a.m. PDT Wednesday to submit its arguments.

“The court did not deny or rule on the Governor’s request for a temporary restraining order. The court set a hearing for Thursday, after the federal government and the state file additional briefs, and we anticipate the court will rule on the request for a TRO a short time later,” a Newsom spokesperson told The Hill on Tuesday when reached for comment.

Trump and Newsom have gone after each other amid the recent immigration protests in Los Angeles, with Trump even saying he would support arresting the Golden State governor.

“The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism,” Newsom shot back in a post on X Monday at Trump.

Vice President Vance also took swings on Monday at Newsom, responding to Newsom’s post about Trump’s comments on his arrest by telling him to “Do your job.”

“That’s all we’re asking,” he added.





