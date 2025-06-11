



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced tough questions in Congress on Wednesday morning, on Ukraine, the jet Qatar is giving to the U.S. and more.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) pushed Hegseth for details on the Qatari jet, which will be upfitted for President Trump to use in place of aging Air Force One jets.

Meanwhile, the battle over Los Angeles between Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom showed no sign of abating.

Newsom addressed the state, and the nation, on Tuesday night, saying Trump was employing a “brazen abuse of power” and that has “inflamed a combustible situation” and threatens democracy.

Earlier in the day, at Fort Bragg, Trump used some of his strongest rhetoric yet on protests in L.A. “We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean and safe again,” Trump said. And on Wednesday, Trump said L.A. was “lucky” he’d sent troops there.

Meanwhile, Trump notched two wins in his tariff war, as he announced Wednesday that the U.S. and China reached a tentative truce after talks in London, and a court on Tuesday night let his tariffs stay in place while related suits work through the courts.

At the White House on Wednesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt will brief reporters at 1 p.m. EDT. Later, the president and vice president, and spouses, on Wednesday will attend opening night of “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center.

