



Journalist Terry Moran has said he’s on Substack after ABC News said it would not renew his contract following a social media post taking a swing at President Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller.

“I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I’m not there anymore,” Moran said in a post on the social platform X on Wednesday.

“Now I’m on Substack, that amazing space, and I can’t wait to get into the important work that we all have to do,” he added.

A spokesperson for ABC said Tuesday that it was “at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew.”

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” the spokesperson added.

Moran was suspended by the network last weekend for a post on X in which he referred to Miller as a “world-class hater” and said “you can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Trump also got criticism from Moran in the post, with Moran also referring to him as “a world-class hater,” saying that “his hatred only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”





