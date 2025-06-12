



Editor's note: The Hill's Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington's agenda.

In today’s issue:

Use of Guard, Marines in LA weighed by court

U.S., China reach temporary trade detente

Israel appears poised to strike Iran

RFK Jr. vs. Cassidy on vaccines

President Trump’s Justice Department today will argue in a federal district court that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has no legal standing to second-guess the president’s decision to use the military to protect federal immigration agents in Los Angeles from demonstrators.

The governor, who sued this week to try to block Trump’s mobilization of 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines in his state, wants a temporary restraining order that would limit military forces to guarding federal buildings — with no other law enforcement activity.

The New York Times: The Justice Department filed a 29-page brief outlining its view of Trump’s expansive authority.

Newsom, who is coordinating with Los Angeles and state law enforcement to try to suppress civil unrest and disperse protesters opposed to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that began last week, is the face of Democratic resistance and repeatedly denies GOP assertions that California protects criminals.

“I have coordinated and collaborated with ICE for six years,” Newsom told The Wall Street Journal during an interview this week. “I have transferred over 10,500 individuals into ICE custody, over the objections of my legislature.”

The governor, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, argues the administration barreled into California eager to stage partisan political theater with immigration as the script. “When people are lawfully playing by the rules and coming for court hearings and you’re deporting them, that crosses a line,” he told the Journal.

The tensions between the White House and the most populous blue state quickly ensnared Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who is seeking reelection and insists there is zero tolerance for rioters, property destruction and violence. A curfew she imposed that quieted her city Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in place, but she urged the administration to voluntarily cease Los Angeles ICE raids. The White House has rejected that idea.

“We are stuck in this no-man’s-land of not having any idea when the policy will end,” she said at a Wednesday news conference.

The Hill: Bass has been thrust back into the hot seat amid LA unrest.

The New York Times: Authorities arrested 700 people in seven cities, including in New York City and Chicago, between Friday and Wednesday. Most arrests occurred in Los Angeles.

What are the charges? As demonstrations against ICE and Trump spread across the country, states’ strategies vary. In Georgia, for example, the attorney general warned Wednesday that protesters who “engage in violence to change public policy” could be charged with domestic terrorism.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a Trump ally in a border state, called up Texas National Guard troops to San Antonio and Austin in anticipation of protests against federal deportation raids. “Peaceful protest is legal,” the governor posted on social media. “Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators during a Wednesday hearing that the same legal grounds the Pentagon used to send Marines and National Guard troops to LA could be employed in other cities “if there are riots in places where law enforcement officers are threatened.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday released an Uncle Sam poster asking people to become informants and report “all foreign invaders” to ICE, referencing “criminal activity” and including a phone number, The Los Angeles Times reports (with the image).

SMART TAKE with NewsNation’s BLAKE BURMAN

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) co-introduced the Lawless Cities Accountability Act in Congress. The bill would withdraw federal funds from cities that don’t stop violent unrest or don’t accept help from federal law enforcement.

“We have to use the tools in our toolbox to ensure that our mayors and our governors, like Gavin Newsom, are following the law in this country because if we don’t have laws, we’re not a country at all,” Mace told me.

But will Republicans back measures like this? Of the more than 9.7 million people who live in Los Angeles County, more than 1.1 million people voted for President Trump in 2024. When I brought up the potential threat of funding to Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) earlier this week, he warned not to “lump everyone in California in with the actions of a few leaders.”

Burman hosts “The Hill” weeknights, 6p/5c on NewsNation.

3 THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:

It will cost less than $400 million to turn a luxury Qatari jet into Trump’s new Air Force One, the U.S. Air Force estimates.

FBI leadership is pushing to move one of the bureau’s elite training academies from Quantico, Va., to Huntsville, Ala.

U.S. inflation remains muted, according to the consumer price index.

LEADING THE DAY

© The Associated Press | Andy Wong TARIFF DEALS: Trump said Wednesday his administration reached a tentative agreement on a trade truce with China following talks between the two sides in London.

The president’s announcement was light on details but gave Trump and his team the chance to tout a victory during a crucial stretch for his trade agenda. As part of the agreement, China will supply “full magnets, and any necessary rare earths,” the president said on Truth Social. Rare earths had been a key sticking point in negotiations, and China cut off much of its exports to the U.S. and Europe.

Still, China is putting a six-month limit on rare-earth export licenses for U.S. automakers and manufacturers, The Wall Street Journal reports, preserving leverage if trade tensions flare up again. It was also unclear whether the agreement reached this week was substantively different from the initial truce the U.S. and China struck in May following discussions in Geneva.

Trump indicated the U.S. would impose 55 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, while China would impose a 10 percent tariff on U.S. products. The announcement comes after top Trump economic officials met in London with their Chinese counterparts.

Meanwhile, Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday before the House Ways and Means Committee that the 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs could be extended even further for countries willing to negotiate with the U.S.

“There are 18 important trading partners. We are working toward deals on those, and it is highly likely that those countries — or trading blocs, as in the case of the EU — who are negotiating in good faith, we will roll the date forward to continue good-faith negotiations,” Bessent said. “If someone is not negotiating, then we will not.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) knocked Trump on Wednesday over the tariff extension.

“Does it smell like TACOs in here to anyone else?” Beyer posted on social platform X, using an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out” — a pejorative phrase used by critics to describe Trump’s trade policy.

CNBC: U.S. tariffs on China won’t change again, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says after trade talks.

Bloomberg News: China found the world’s pain point on trade — and will use it again.

MEGABILL: Senate Republicans indicated on Wednesday they are prepared to reduce the size of a key tax deduction in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” that was backed by moderates in the House, setting up a battle within the GOP over the divisive issue. The fight had long been expected, but the solidifying of the plan in the upper chamber threatens to delay progress on the bill and raises further questions about meeting the GOP’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Multiple senators told The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and Al Weaver that the chamber appears ready to chop down the $40,000 state and local tax deduction cap, which was painstakingly negotiated between Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House GOP moderates from New York, New Jersey and California who have warned not to touch it.

“There was never a number specifically discussed other than the House’s [$40,000] — and it’s a lot,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told reporters. “No surprise that there’s an interest in reducing it.”

The New York Times: GOP senators are considering whether to further curb the president’s favorite tax cuts as they rewrite key portions of the sprawling domestic agenda bill passed by the House.

The Hill: More than half of voters oppose Trump’s domestic policy bill, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

NOTUS: Democrats are trying to capitalize on Republican regrets to block the rescissions package.

The Hill: Senate Republicans on Wednesday rolled out a suite of proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as a key component of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

WHERE AND WHEN

The House will convene at 10 a.m.

will convene at 10 a.m. The Senate will meet at 11 a.m.

will meet at 11 a.m. The president will participate in a bill signing ceremony in the East Room at 11 a.m. Trump will sign executive orders in the Oval Office at 3:30 p.m. He and first lady Melania Trump will host the annual congressional picnic on the South Lawn at 7 p.m.

ZOOM IN

© The Associated Press | Rod Lamkey, Jr.

VACCINES: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, in a political bind, squeezed by his loyalty to Trump and commitment to medicine. By firing every member of Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s 17-person independent vaccine advisory panel, Kennedy seemingly ignored one of the key promises Cassidy claims he extracted from the longtime anti-vaccine activist before casting the deciding vote on his confirmation.

It’s not the first time Kennedy has walked up to and possibly over one of Cassidy’s red lines, writes The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, but the second-term Louisiana senator and medical doctor chose not to confront him. The continued deference to Kennedy shows the political calculations Cassidy is making as he runs for reelection.

Robert Hogan, department chair and political science professor at Louisiana State University, said it seems clear that Kennedy is playing Cassidy for a fool — but that won’t matter to GOP primary voters.

“You would think that that would hurt him electorally, but … I think ultimately, what could have hurt him is if he had stuck with his professional standards and the standards of the medical community” and spoken out against Kennedy, Hogan said.

The Hill: Kennedy included vaccine misinformation spreaders among his newly announced vaccine panel members.

The New York Times: Party politics is said to have played a role in Kennedy’s firing of vaccine advisers. The health secretary cited financial conflicts, but some said he was also concerned about ties to Democrats.

SANCTUARY CITIES: A trio of high-profile Democratic governors are set to take center stage on Capitol Hill today in what is likely to be a contentious hearing on sanctuary states. Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are expected to grill Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Kathy Hochul of New York, and JB Pritzker of Illinois over their states’ status as sanctuary states while unrest rages in California over Trump’s immigration policies. However, Thursday’s hearing will also present a test for the three governors as Pritzker and Walz have been floated as potential 2028 presidential contenders and Hochul faces reelection in 2026.

The Hill: Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg announced Wednesday that he would be forgoing reelection for his spot in the committee after DNC members voted to redo the vice chair election of Hogg and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

The Hill: The Trump administration is moving to ax all climate rules alongside Biden-era and pollution rules for power plants.

The Hill: All members of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board resigned Wednesday, citing alleged political interference by members of the Trump administration.

The Washington Post: The ways the federal government is stressing out your child’s public school.

The Hill: A district judge ruled Wednesday that Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and former Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist, can no longer be detained by the federal government over claims he is compromising foreign policy.

HUSH MONEY CASE: A three-judge appeals court panel heard arguments Wednesday in Trump’s bid to move his New York criminal conviction to federal court, which would give him a new pathway to attempt to toss the jury’s guilty verdict on immunity grounds.

The Hill: The Trump administration’s travel ban presents a complex case for immigration advocates who have challenged multiple iterations of the president’s efforts to close the door to the U.S. for certain foreigners.

CNN: Trump has broad authority to revoke protected land designated as national monuments by past presidents, the Justice Department said in a new legal opinion.

ELSEWHERE

© The Associated Press | Rod Lamkey Jr.

UKRAINE DIVISION: Republican senators sharply questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday over the Trump administration’s effort to end Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine, moving into public view an ideological divide within the party. Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — one of three Republicans to oppose Hegseth’s confirmation — led the criticism at a Senate budget hearing.

“America’s reputation is on the line,” McConnell said. “Will we defend Democratic allies against authoritarian aggressors?”

When McConnell asked who the aggressor was, Hegseth replied, “Russia is the aggressor.” But the secretary sidestepped a question about who he wants to win the war and said only that Trump is committed to peace.

Meanwhile, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine told senators Wednesday that he did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop at Ukraine if he succeeds in overtaking the country, a marked contrast to Trump’s typical ambiguity on the question.

IRAN: Israel is considering taking military action against Iran — most likely without U.S. support — in the coming days. The White House is in advanced discussions with Tehran about a diplomatic deal to curtail its nuclear program, NBC News reports. One major concern is the possibility of Iran retaliating against U.S. personnel or assets in the region for any action.

Details about the Israeli discussions came out before the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors for the first time in 20 years formally found that Iran isn’t complying with its nuclear obligations. In response, Tehran announced it will establish a new uranium enrichment facility.

The U.S. began evacuating nonessential staff from the embassy in Iraq and family members of military personnel from several bases in the Gulf. Why? Iran has threatened to launch missiles against U.S. military bases in the region in retaliation for any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“It could be a dangerous place, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters Wednesday night ahead of a crucial round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. We won’t allow it.”

ISRAEL AND SYRIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. envoy Tom Barrack that he is interested in negotiating with the new government in Syria, Axios reports, with the U.S. serving as mediator. The talks would be the first of their kind between Israel and Syria since 2011.

BBC: Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said that it should be up to “Muslim countries” to build a Palestinian state on their territory instead of in Gaza or the occupied West Bank.

Reuters: The United Nations General Assembly will vote today on a draft resolution that demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

CNN: An Air India passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.

OPINION

■ Sherrill’s race for New Jersey governor points the way for Democrats, by Karen Tumulty, columnist, The Washington Post.

■ I’m a vaccine expert. Here’s what keeps me up at night about Kennedy’s policies, by Michael Mina, guest essayist, The New York Times.

THE CLOSER

© The Associated Press | Mead Gruver

