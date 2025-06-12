



The Trump administration on Thursday launched a website for those interested in a $5 million investor visa for the U.S. to sign up for early access to a newly created “gold card.”

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the world,” President Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social.

Trump in February pitched the gold card as a replacement of the EB5 visa program, upping the amount investors would need to spend and promising a path to citizenship.

“This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” Trump said at the time, adding that those who received the card will be “paying a lot of taxes.”

Gone, however, on the site launched by the administration are any references to the gold card, with the page instead saying, “The Trump card is coming.”

Those interested can enter an email to be notified “the moment access opens.”

As displayed on a mockup of the card, the president is positioned near a bald eagle with the Statue of Liberty in the background. It also includes his signature.

The design, modeled after a U.S. dollar bill by displaying the $5 million price tag, draws parallels to cryptocurrency ventures pursued by Trump.

The current EB5 program requires would-be investors to invest a little over $1 million and create at least 10 jobs and it also puts investors on a pathway to a green card and later citizenship.

Trump has said he plans to end the EB5 program, but it was reauthorized by Congress in 2022.





