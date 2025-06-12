



Iran announced Thursday it will launch a new uranium enrichment facility after the United Nation nuclear watchdog determined the country was not in compliance with its nuclear obligations.

The Iranian government issued a statement calling the resolution “politically motivated” and biased and saying it “has no choice but to respond.”

“Accordingly, the President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has issued necessary directives for launching a new enrichment facility in a secure location,” reads a joint statement from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Atomic Energy Organization.

The statement indicated that directives were also issued to replace the “first-generation centrifuges at the Martyr Ali Mohammadi (Fordo) enrichment center with advanced sixth-generation machines.”

“Additional measures are also being planned and will be announced in due course,” officials added.

The move comes amid escalating tensions in the region — and as U.S. officials have started moving out non-essential personnel from embassies and locations across the Middle East. In Israel, U.S. embassies have instructed personnel to avoid traveling outside of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv or Be’er Sheva until further notice.

The announcement also comes ahead of the next rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Oman on Sunday. President Trump has warned of a potential airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities if the parties don’t reach a new deal.

France, the UK, Germany and the U.S. put forward the resolution, which was adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) board, which represents the agency’s member nations.

According to The Associated Press, 19 countries voted for the resolution, 11 abstained and two did not vote. Three opposed the resolution: Russia, China and Burkina Faso.

A draft of the request, seen by the AP, asked Iran to answer a series of questions “without delay” in an investigation into traces of uranium discovered at locations that Iran did not declare as nuclear sites.

Under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran is obligated to declare all of its nuclear material and activities and allow IAEA inspectors to verify that none of the material is being diverted from peaceful uses.

“Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran … constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement,” the draft resolution read, as reported by the AP.





