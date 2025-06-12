Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday in the nation’s capital, where a day of festivities and a military parade are scheduled to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday — which happens to coincide with President Trump’s 79th birthday.

The daylong festivities in Washington will take place mostly on the National Mall, where a fitness event will be held at 9:30 a.m. and a festival will kick off at 11 a.m.

The festival will include meet-and-greet opportunities with soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives and Medal of Honor recipients. The festival will also feature military demonstrators, equipment displays, a cake-cutting ceremony and other activities.

The main event on Saturday — the Army Birthday Parade — will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is saying there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, but heavy rainfall is most likely for the first 90 minutes or so of the parade,

The NWS is forecasting “showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm,” from 5-8 p.m. Then the forecast transitions to a “chance of showers and thunderstorms,” from 8-11 p.m.

Earlier in the day — until 2 p.m. — the NWS says there’s a “chance of showers.” And from 2-5 p.m., NWS forecasts “a chance of showers and thunderstorms.”

The NWS says throughout the day, the sky will be “mostly cloudy” and the high will near 84 degrees. At night, the forecast is cloudy and the low is around 67 degrees.