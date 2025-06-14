



A new survey from the NBC Decision Desk Poll, powered by Survey Monkey, showed that 64 percent of Americans disapprove of the use of state funds for this weekend’s military parade.

On Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m., 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft and 6,600 soldiers will parade the street of Washington, D.C., to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincides with President Trump’s 79th birthday. Depending on the weather, there could also be an air show.

The celebration is estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million taxpayer dollars, according to the Army. The price also includes potential damage to public spaces caused by tanks driving on the streets.

Overall, 88 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Independents disapprove of the use of government funds, while 68 percent of Republicans support it.

Within the Republican party, the MAGA faction approves up to 75 percent while more moderate Republicans approve at 56 percent.

The question the poll asked respondents was: “As you may know, President Trump has ordered a military parade in Washington D.C. on June 14th to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday. Defense officials estimate the cost for this parade could be as much as 45 million dollars. Do you support or oppose the use of government funds for the parade?”

Respondents were asked whether they supported or opposed, moderately or strongly.

Fourteen percent of adults say they strongly support federal funding for the parade. In contrast, 44 percent say they strongly oppose it.

Twenty-two percent say they somewhat support it compared to 20 percent who say they are somewhat opposed.

The poll was conducted from May 30 to June 10 among 19,4100 adults nationwide. The margin of error stands at plus or minus 2.1 percent.

An Associated Press-NORC Center of Public Affairs Research survey also confirmed that 60 percent of Americans said the parade was “not a good use of government funds.”

Democrats have had strong reactions to the parade.

“If it was really about celebrating military families, we could put $30 million toward helping them offset the cost of their child care, food assistance and tuition,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on X on June 5.

“We all like to enjoy a nice birthday party. But most of us don’t celebrate with a $45 million taxpayer-funded military parade,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on X.

This demonstration of force also contrasts with Trump’s deployment of 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to squall protests over immigration raids.





