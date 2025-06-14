



Protesters across the nation have begun to gather against President Trump’s Saturday military parade.

Thousands of “No Kings” protests are planned as Washington hosts the 250th anniversary of the Army in Washington on Saturday, where hundreds of thousands are expected to gather.

Trump, ahead of Saturday’s event, warned protesters they would be met with “a very big force” if they demonstrate at the event. The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) was assassinated in what Gov. Tim Walz (D) described as a “politically motivated” attack. All No Kings protests in the state have been canceled due to safety concerns.

This all comes as the Trump administration has its attention focused on unrest in the Middle East. The president and top defense officials are closely monitoring the situation after Israel launched a series of attacks on Iran late Thursday.

Tehran retaliated on Friday with strikes of its own and by signaling they could withdraw from an expected sixth round of nuclear talks with the U.S. The tit-for-tat attacks continued into Saturday.

Follow along for the latest updates in Washington, across the country and abroad below.





