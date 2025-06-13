



(NEXSTAR) – A high-end highchair was recalled Thursday over a potentially deadly flaw and several reports of serious injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CPSC officials said the decision was made after multiple parents blamed the Bugaboo Giraffe highchair for serious falls that resulted in injuries including a hematoma, facial bruising, abrasions and a temporary loss of consciousness.

The screws that attach the legs to the chair are apparently prone to loosening over time — and even detaching by themselves, the CPSC said, citing incident reports on SaferProducts.gov as well as posts by parents on Reddit and Amazon.

Under one Reddit post titled “An Unsafe Scam Disguised as a Premium Product,” one parent described what happened after two years of using the highchair, which retails for over $400 on the Bugaboo site.

“I went to pick up the highchair to move it—and it crumbled. Just completely fell apart in my hands. I was furious. This was supposed to be a safe, durable, premium product, and instead, it was falling to pieces right in front of me.”

The post contains a number of complaints about the customer service process, ranging from hang-ups to weekslong waits for email replies.

Parents who bought the chair are advised to stop using it immediately and contact Bugaboo for a repair kit. No refunds are currently being offered.

“Safety is paramount to ensure the well-being of our customers and their children,” Bugaboo states on its website. “To decrease the potential for incorrect installation of the screws, we have developed a free Repair Kit.”

The kit apparently includes:

A redesigned set of screws;

An improved Allen key for easier installation;

A step-by-step instruction manual.

“If you have ordered a Bugaboo Giraffe after May 1st, 2025, you will already have the Repair Kit included in your Bugaboo Giraffe box and no further action is needed,” according to Bugaboo. The recall page contains a link for parents who want to check their highchair’s serial number.

The recall comes after Consumer Reports sent a letter to the CPSC earlier in the week urging an investigation into the injury reports.

“While we are glad to see the product being recalled, it is unacceptable that Bugaboo is not offering a refund to consumers who want one,” said Gabe Knight, Senior Policy Analyst at Consumer Reports. “Babies have been injured falling from this high chair, and parents may not feel comfortable using it anymore.

“We applaud the CPSC for recalling this product and alerting consumers to the potential safety risks, but Bugaboo should let caretakers decide whether they want the free repair kit, or their money back,” Knight continued.

As of Friday, 18,280 highchairs had been recalled in the U.S., with another 2,325 in Canada.





